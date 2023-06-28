Wyoming Pathways, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building trails and making communities more bike-able and walkable in Wyoming, will participate in WyoGives, a 24-hour online fundraiser on July 12th. Their WyoGives campaign aims to raise funds and generate support for improving active transportation and people-powered recreation opportunities across the state.
The impact of this fundraiser is further magnified by the generous contribution of the Hughes Charitable Foundation (HCF), which has offered to match donations received during the 24 hours up to $15,000 per organization. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1,000 per donation, until the $1 million HCF WyoGives match pool is expended making each donation go twice as far.
Wyoming Pathways firmly believes that access to active transportation benefits each community, improving mental and physical well-being, creating economic opportunities, and fostering social connections. By promoting biking, walking, hiking, and cross-country skiing, Wyoming Pathways aims to better each community that needs these kinds of projects in our beloved state.
Some of their past projects include adding three new trails connecting Hot Springs State Park through T-Hill, a family-friendly multi-use trail called Flowin' Johnny at Johnny Behind the Rocks (JBR), and the Phase 1 Connector Trail from Pilot Hill to Happy Jack near Laramie. Some of their upcoming projects will include Phase 2 of the Pole Mountain Connector near Laramie, two new trails at JBR, and a reroute of a rugged section of the Continental Divide Trail between Upper and Lower Jade Lake. Additionally, Wyoming Pathways is beginning work in more communities that have requested these amenities. Among those new communities are Cody, Douglas, and Pinedale.
The funds raised through the WyoGives campaign will directly support critical projects. Whether building trails, creating bikeable and walkable neighborhoods or planning meetings to engage local leaders and land managers, every donation will have a tangible impact on people's lives. Trail projects typically range from $10K-15K and planning meetings for projects cost around $5K. If they hit their goal of $15,000 in donations, and receive their maximum match of $15,000, they could fund up to two projects and two planning meetings.
To make a donation or learn more about Wyoming Pathways involvement in WyoGives, please visit: https://www.wyogives.org/organizations/wyoming-pathways
Regardless of size, every contribution will bring Wyoming Pathways closer to its goal of creating a more connected, healthier, and sustainable Wyoming. Learn more at www.wyopath.org and contact grace@wyopath.org with questions.