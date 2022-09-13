With inflation putting pressure on people’s budgets and raising concerns about a prolonged recession, U.S. consumers are once again adding new credit card debt by the billion, racking up $67.1 billion during Q2 2022, according to WalletHub’s latest Credit Card Debt Study, released today. That is an all-time record for credit card debt added during the second quarter of a year, and WalletHub now projects that consumers will add a total of $110 billion in debt during 2022.

This new debt is also likely to become even more expensive soon, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise its target rate by 75 basis points on September 21. WalletHub anticipates this will cost people with credit card debt an extra $5.3 billion over the next 12 months.

Credit Card Debt Study Key Stats

Wyoming Debt: The average household in Wyoming owes $7,975 in credit card debt, following a $545 Q2 increase.



The average household in Wyoming owes $7,975 in credit card debt, following a $545 Q2 increase. Record Q2 Increase. Credit card debt increased by almost $67.1 billion during Q2 2022, an all-time record for the second quarter of the year.



Credit card debt increased by almost $67.1 billion during Q2 2022, an all-time record for the second quarter of the year. Bigger-Than-Normal Buildup. Consumers’ Q2 2022 credit card debt increase was 3.5X bigger than the post-Great Recession average for a second quarter.



Consumers’ Q2 2022 credit card debt increase was 3.5X bigger than the post-Great Recession average for a second quarter. Record Annual Projection. WalletHub projects that consumers will end the year with roughly $110 billion more in credit card debt than they started with, which would be close to an annual record.

Fed Rate Hike Survey Key Findings