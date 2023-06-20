With the Fourth of July approaching but America troubled by issues like high inflation and elevated homicide rates, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023's Most Patriotic States in America, as well as expert commentary.

To determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Their data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Below are some additional highlights from the report.

Wyoming ranked 9th, with a score of 52.85.

Patriotism in Wyoming (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

16 th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

– Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults 13 th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

– Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults 21 st – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

– Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita 30 th – % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 2 nd – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 3 rd – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

– Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults 2 nd – Volunteer Hours per Resident

– Volunteer Hours per Resident 9th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

Methodology

To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.”

We evaluated those dimensions using 13 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.

Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.

Military Engagement – Total Points: 25

Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2015 & 2020 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)

Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Civic Engagement – Total Points: 75

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

U.S. History/Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Peace Corps, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts, AmeriCorps and The Thomas B. Fordham Institute.