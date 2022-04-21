The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for the State of Wyoming has reallocated $1.8 million of its funding to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.
Wyoming was the first state to reallocate federal emergency rental assistance (ERA) funding to a tribe, reallocating $1 million to the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing Program in January.
“We are happy to reallocate funding so that the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho could increase emergency rental assistance in their communities,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said. “We are also grateful for the continued assistance and support from the Governor’s Office in doing so.”
The U.S. Department of Treasury provided funding directly to states, U.S. territories, local governments and, in the case of ERA1, Indian tribes. Recent Treasury guidelines have allowed the State of Wyoming to reallocate ERA1 funding to other authorized entities - the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes.
The Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority has met the Treasury Department’s threshold to receive additional funding and asked for an additional $1.8 million. For more information about the program, call (307) 332-5832 or visit facebook.com/ESHA82514.