The Wyoming Republican Party defended its leadership in an email sent out to supporters and the press. The Party pointed to the re-election of its leadership as a sign that the membership was pleased with its direction. Here is the text of the email:

Much criticism has been laid at the feet of the Wyoming Republican Party and its leadership over the last couple of years. We’ve been called extremists, alt-right, dogmatic, hardline conservatives, and conformists. We’ve even been accused of leaving the ranks of Republicans and pushing a Christian Nationalist agenda and blurring lines between church and government.

The leadership of the Wyoming Republican Party has been roundly criticized by some and bashed by others, and yet interestingly enough…

…the leadership was voted back into office in May by what the media originally called an “overwhelming” majority or “landslide” margins.

Votes were as follows:

Chairman:

Frank Eathorne - 49 - re-elected

Frank Moore - 25

Vice Chairman:

David Holland - 49 - re-elected

Elizabeth Bingham - 25

Secretary:

Donna Rice - unanimously re-elected

Could it be that the leadership of the Wyoming Republican Party is actually listening to the voice of the Wyoming people?

Is it possible that rather than demanding the State Central Committee members go along with an agenda conceived by back-room negotiations of political power brokers, the choices being made and represented are flowing up from our 23 counties and the citizens who come out to express their views at local meetings?

Hmmm…think about it.

We live in a politically charged time in the history of our nation and our state. As policies are promoted that negate our borders, dilute the rights of all, and put our future and children at risk, citizens are becoming more engaged and vocal every day.

The outcry for sound governing principles is LOUD!

Listen closely. You’ll hear these questions raised:

What is happening to our country?

Who is listening to the average working-class citizens?

Who cares about the policies they prefer?

Who will stand courageously on their campaign promises to voters?

Why are politicians spouting rhetoric and not respecting the voters once in office?

Friends, this leadership team listens to you and acts in accordance with what we hear from the grassroots.

If you, or your neighbors, are in doubt, we proudly issue a standing invitation.

YOU are welcome at all public meetings of the Wyoming Republican Party, whether at the local or state level. Please come and see for yourself what’s happening in the Wyoming Republican Party.

In fact, for State Central Committee Meetings going forward, with SCC approval of such time on our agenda, we'll open the first 15 minutes of our meeting for public comment and questions. Guests who wish to address the SCC will have up to two minutes to express concerns or questions to SCC members from across the state. Time allotted to each individual will be determined based on the number of those interested in commenting during this 15 minute period.

At Wyoming GOP SCC meetings, you will encounter CIVIL AND RESPECTFUL CITIZENS engaged in many discussions and voting independently on matters brought up from the grassroots as they participate in the process our country has embodied for over 250 years.

At Wyoming GOP SCC meetings, you'll discover that majority votes rule on matters presented to the body. Those in the minority always have the opportunity to work with other committee members and change their opinions. There are no Executive Committee edicts.

Yes, this is the way political parties work, or should.

People with differing viewpoints reason together over concerns for our communities.

People with different experiences and backgrounds come together to discuss matters and lend their expertise.

People work together to glean wisdom from the knowledge of many.

Nobody is being told how to think or vote.

Sounds a lot like diversity in action.

Sounds like what our Founders envisioned.

Wyoming is full of independent thinkers. Many of those independent thinkers are engaged in the Wyoming Republican Party, and they’re fighting to retain the freedoms America has enjoyed for generations.

In truth, anyone who knows Wyoming people knows they are not easily pushed into actions or votes with which they disagree.

It’s the pioneer spirit in our hearts. Wyomingites are:

Tough.

Determined.

People of action.

People of integrity.

People who are tired of the establishment status quo.

People who call bull when they hear it.

People who act on behalf of the great State of Wyoming, which they love and want to see preserved for future generations.