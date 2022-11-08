The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th.

In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting.

Some will observe the advance preparation and processing of absentee ballots at court houses in counties that have elected to take advantage of the new law that codified the 2020 practice under an emergency directive by former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. Counties must notify Secretary of State Karl Allred of their intentions to prepare absentee and early vote ballots prior to Election Day.

Poll Watchers will also be present as County Clerks tabulate those ballots on Tuesday.

Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne in 2020 named an Election Integrity and Security Committee, co-chaired by Rick Martin, Albany County and Marti Halverson, Lincoln County. Republican Poll watching efforts began in earnest at the 2020 general election.

Wyoming poll watchers in 2022 join over 70,000 Republican poll watchers serving across the country.

The nation-wide effort comes after a federal judge in 2019 lifted a 38-year consent decree against the Republican National Committee. Under that decree, Republicans were severely restricted in their election day operations. Violations of the decree could have resulted in contempt.

All 50 State Republican parties began tentative poll watching efforts in 2020. In the last two years, Republicans have refined the training and increased their recruitment of observers.

Martin and Halverson, with the Party’s attorney, adapted the Wyoming Poll Watching training materials originally produced by the RNC. They conducted six training sessions prior to the 2022 August primary election, and six in advance of next week’s general election.

Of almost 300 poll watching volunteers, 200 have completed the training. County party chairmen will certify their poll watchers to their County Clerks, as required by law.

“For almost 40 years Democrats have had election oversight all to themselves. In two years, Republicans have made great strides in catching up,” Halverson said. “We certainly do not have the same concerns or problems that some other states have. Our efforts here in Wyoming only seek to inject a little more transparency in our election processes and applications.”

Poll watcher trainings were also attended by many election judges and several county clerks.

“It can only benefit Wyoming candidates and voters when everyone involved has the same goal of well-run, transparent elections,” Co-chairman Martin said. “In 2020, our presence was new and unexpected. We received a rocky reception in a few areas. Happily, this has been mostly resolved.”

As a result of its efforts, the EI&S Committee has identified several needed legislative fixes, such as requiring an ID to procure an absentee ballot. After the general election, the Party will be working with the Secretary of State and legislators to close some gaps in the law.

“Wyoming can become the gold standard for election security,” said Halverson. “The Wyoming Republican Party is happy to be doing its part.”