The current Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives election seems confusing to many of us. There have been 14 Congressional Speaker of the House elections requiring multiple ballots. The last time it happened was 100 years ago.
Each state is guaranteed at least one Representative, with one for every 30,000 state citizens, but the “Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929” capped the number of Representatives at 435, assuming that cap necessary to keep House business manageable.
Current member-set rules for the Speaker’s election require a majority (over half) of the possible votes. That number is 218 of the 435 votes. However, one seat is vacant, so the vote tally in this election is 434. This balloting could go on for weeks or months, but the House could pass a resolution accepting a plurality (most) of the votes. See The Hill for more on the process.
Typically there are just two nominees, one from each party, and each nominee gets all their party’s votes. The current narrow split of 212 Democrats and 222 Republicans explains why no House member has missed a ballot, as every vote counts. The Democrats have delivered all 212 of their votes for Hakeem Jeffries on each ballot and are expected to continue doing so.
The unwillingness of some Republicans to deliver a majority to Kevin McCarthy speaks more to dissatisfaction with the House Rules and representation of the country’s Republicans than it does to ‘dysfunction’ or ‘disruption of unity.’ The last multiple-ballot selection of House Speaker in 1923 shares underlying issues with today’s votes for McCarthy. The 1923 Republican nominee, Frederick Gillett, won only after promising concessions to fellow Republicans. Today’s conservative Republicans want more power shifted from ‘leadership’ to the individual members through Rule changes, arguing that effective representation of constituents cannot happen under the current Rule-driven power distribution. And McCarthy is the de facto Republican leader.
Many Republicans are demanding that any and all lawful means be used to shift power to the people and withholding votes is a bargaining tool for change, a change deemed necessary by many conservative Republicans. Others are counting on the new makeup of House Republicans to drive those changes. They believe this can be accomplished under McCarthy’s leadership.
This process may be unusual to us, but it has precedent. We can take heart that debates and discussions are taking place among elected Representatives from around the United States. Stay engaged and stay informed.