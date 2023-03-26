The following is an email sent by the Wyoming Republican Party.

The pushback arrives...

Now that the 2023 Legislative Session is complete, we're seeing the effects of the new laws on both Wyoming Conservatives and Wyoming Liberals. On Wednesday, March 23, 2023, a critical hearing on the Life Is A Human Right Act took place in Teton County Court. Let's talk about what this means for the newly passed abortion legislation going forward as well as what it might mean for other new laws in our state.

Not surprisingly, the language being used by pro-abortion supporters and media attempts to brutalize pro-life supporters.

Governor Mark Gordon allowed the Life Is A Human Right Act to go into law without his signature on March 17, 2023. That act demonstrated the power of the Wyoming Conservative voice. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June of 2022, we have witnessed markedly strong voices across the United States— Wyoming included — supporting the protection of the unborn.

However, with the celebration and protection of life, comes the outcry from the liberal, pro-abortion lobby that abortion should be included in our regulatory health care system.

Where is the line drawn between health care and the intentional killing of living, human beings?

Wyoming news sources were stirring both before and after the hearing in Teton County this past Wednesday. Here is what they had to say:

Sources like the Casper Star Tribune are rejoicing in this temporary ban of the Life Is A Human Right Act which was ordered by Ninth District Judge, Melissa Owens. During the hearing, it was found that abortion is a "constitutional right," and that life at conception does not simply apply in this case.

The Life is a Human Right Act is a long-fought-for law in our state. With its temporary ban in place, it is ever more important to remember to stand strong in the conservative values that originally allowed this bill to be passed by our legislature and signed by our governor. We can't be cowed by the liberal media!

If you want to know more about the new law, read here.

In case you missed it, the ban on chemical abortions was also passed in Wyoming over the last weekend. This makes our state the first in the nation to ban chemical abortions but the law will not go into effect until later this year. Click here to learn more about this new law.

It is critical, at this time, to remember that the grassroots movement is courageous and unwavering. We are going to receive pushback to the "why" of what we believe...

However, we are not defeated and we are part of a movement of significant change spreading across the nation.

We can no longer suppress our opinions for the "woke" agenda.

Coverage of this hearing was not limited to Wyoming but was seen in news sources from the far east to the far west. We will continue to make headlines when we no longer cower to what doesn't serve the citizens of our state.

Whether you are happy or unhappy with the results of this year's legislative session, we encourage you to do your due diligence and follow the votes on wyoleg.gov. Remember, votes don't lie and they make it easy to see those who consistently vote for liberal agenda items. Elected officials are accountable to their constituents for the way they handle the duties entrusted to them by the electorate.