Tax Day is fast approaching, with April 18 being the last day that most can file their 2021 taxes.

To honor Americans’ annual ritual of squaring up with Uncle Sam, LendingTree researchers analyzed the latest IRS data to see which states’ taxpayers got the biggest average refunds — and which saw the smallest. We also looked at where taxpayers owe the most.

The average refund for tax year 2019 — the latest available data that includes all returns — was $3,651, just slightly below the average refund of $3,660 in tax year 2018.

Some Americans look forward to getting a big tax refund after overpaying throughout the year. With rising gas prices and inflation, a tax refund could be a good opportunity to get a much-needed financial pick-me-up.

Three-quarters of U.S. taxpayers received a refund for tax year 2019 — the latest available data — at an average of $3,651. That’s nearly identical to the $3,660 average for tax year 2018.

Taxpayers in Wyoming received the largest average tax refunds at $5,027. This is the second year in a row that Wyoming topped the list, up 8% from $4,602 the previous tax season. Wyoming was followed by Connecticut ($4,461) and New York ($4,444).

Taxpayers in Maine received the smallest average tax refunds at $2,752. Maine was last the previous tax season, too, but at a nearly identical $2,743. Taxpayers in Oregon ($2,896) and Vermont ($2,924) were just ahead of Maine in receiving the lowest average refund in the tax year 2019.

Just more than a fifth (21%) of U.S. taxpayers owed the IRS money in the tax year 2019, at an average of $5,893. Residents of Massachusetts ($7,605), Wyoming ($7,541) and Washington ($7,145) owed the most. California had the highest percentage of taxpayers who owed refunds at 26%, followed by four states at 25%.

75% of U.S. taxpayers received refund

Although 75% of taxpayers received a refund in tax year 2019, LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz cautions against celebrating too much. Instead of working on getting a big refund, Schulz argues that people should try to get their tax bill to zero.

“While it might feel amazing to get a big refund, the truth is that a refund means that you’ve overpaid and essentially given the government an interest-free loan for no reason,” Schulz says. “That’s a big deal because that money could have instead helped you pay bills throughout the year, build up your emergency fund or even pay off some debt .”

Though he’s not a big advocate of overpaying taxes, Schulz admits there are scenarios when getting a refund makes sense.

“If you don’t trust yourself to be smart with the extra money you’d receive throughout the year, then a big refund might make sense,” he says. “But only if you use it for a good purpose.”

States with the largest average refunds

Wyoming taxpayers received an average refund in tax year 2019 of $5,027. Residents in the Equality State got the largest average financial boost from Uncle Sam, with 77% of taxpayers getting a refund.

After Wyoming, the states with the largest average tax refunds were Connecticut, New York, the District of Columbia and Florida. With representation from the Northeast, South and West, no single region received a disproportionate average refund amount.

Wyoming also had the largest average refunds in the prior tax year, 2018. The average refund for Wyoming residents was $4,602 in 2018, equating to an 8% year-over-year increase. No other state in the top five approached a similar increase; the four other states at the top saw average year-over-year changes between a 1% decrease and a 2% increase.

The state with the next highest year-over-year increase in average refunds was New Jersey at 5%. But at an average refund of $3,986 in tax year 2019, New Jersey’s average was still about $1,000 less than in Wyoming.

States with the smallest average refunds

Maine earns the dubious honor of being the state with the smallest average tax refund at $2,752. It also had the smallest refund in tax year 2018, at $2,743.

Here are the states with the lowest average refunds:

Although West Virginia ranks among the states with the smallest average refunds, it has the highest percentage of taxpayers receiving a refund at 82%. Although the average refund is comparable to the amount in tax year 2018, a slightly smaller percentage of taxpayers in West Virginia received a refund in 2019.

Iowa, among the states with the smallest average refunds, tied for the biggest drop between the 2018 and 2019 tax years. Along with Nevada and Illinois, Iowa saw its average return shrink 4% from the previous year.

More than 1 in 5 Americans owed taxes

While most taxpayers can look forward to a refund, a little more than 1 in 5 U.S. taxpayers (21%) ended up owing Uncle Sam. The average tax bill was $5,893.

Residents of Massachusetts ended up paying the most, with an average tax bill of $7,605. Wyoming residents — who earned the honor of receiving the largest average refunds — had the second-largest tax bills at an average of $7,541.

Washington state and two other New England states — Connecticut and New Hampshire — rounded out the top five by largest average tax bills.

Residents on West Coast and in or near D.C. more likely to owe Uncle Sam

While 21% of taxpayers nationwide owed taxes, those in some states showed a higher likelihood of owing taxes. Residents of California — the Golden State — had the highest percentage of taxpayers parting with the treasure at 26%.

Just behind California, 1 in 4 taxpayers in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Colorado and Oregon owed the IRS. Although the amounts owed on average were lower than the five states noted above, a greater percentage of residents owed the IRS. Oregon also had the second-lowest average refunds.

States with the smallest average tax bills

West Virginia was not only at the bottom for refund size, but it also had the lowest average taxes owed. At an average of $4,092, West Virginia residents paid about $1,800 less than the national average and over $3,500 less on average than their Massachusetts counterparts.

With only 14% of taxpayers owing, West Virginia had the lowest percentage of taxpayers owing at filing.

Several Midwestern states, including Michigan, Ohio and Iowa, were among those with the lowest average tax bills.