ADF attorneys file motion in Teton County District Court
On behalf of two Wyoming legislators and Right to Life of Wyoming, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a motion Tuesday at the District Court of the 9th Judicial District in Teton County to intervene in a lawsuit to defend a state law that protects unborn children.
In anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Wyoming enacted a law that seeks to preserve the lives of innocent, unborn babies and the health and safety of mothers. However, before the law could go into effect, abortion activists filed a lawsuit, Johnson v. State of Wyoming, challenging the law and prompting Wyoming Representatives Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Chip Neiman, along with Right to Life of Wyoming, to ask the court for permission to intervene so they can provide arguments and evidence that there is no state constitutional right to an abortion and that abortion harms women and unborn children.
Case Name: Johnson v. State of Wyoming
