Shortly after the Wyoming Legislature enacted the Life is a Human Right Act—a law that seeks to protect unborn life and ensure maternal health and safety—a group of abortionists and pro-abortion activists asked the court to halt enforcement of the law. ADF attorneys represent Wyoming Representatives Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Chip Neiman, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, and Right to Life of Wyoming in their effort to enter the case so they can defend the law.
“The state of Wyoming is eager to uphold its law affirming that life is a human right and ensure women are given the real health care and support they deserve,” said ADF Senior Counsel Denise Harle, director of the ADF Center for Life. “Secretary Gray, Reps. Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman, and Right to Life of Wyoming are seeking to preserve the lives of unborn children and the wellbeing of their mothers. We urge the court to allow them to help defend Wyoming’s duly enacted law.”
ADF attorneys filed the motion to intervene in Johnson v. State of Wyoming in the District Court of the 9th Judicial District of Teton County. In it, they explain that the secretary of state, legislators, and Right to Life of Wyoming “have abiding interests in protecting women and unborn children. The Legislators have an ongoing interest in protecting their authority to regulate on abortion and related issues. [Right to Life of Wyoming] has an interest in ensuring that its advocacy efforts on behalf of [the Life is a Human Right Act] are fully defended and vindicated.”
Fred Harrison is serving as local counsel on behalf of Gray, Rodriguez-Williams, Neiman, and Right to Life of Wyoming.
Wyoming Right to Life, State Officials Seek to Defend Pro-life Law
