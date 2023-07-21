“Wyoming’s Future of Learning”, a collaboration between Governor Mark Gordon, Superintendent Megan Degenfelder, the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and the University of Wyoming College of Education, is pleased to announce that nine school districts that have been accepted into the RIDE Pilot supporting Student-Centered Learning.
Seventeen school districts across the state responded to the call for applications, reflecting strong interest in the pilot program. The Collaborative reviewed and voted unanimously to include nine districts in the first year of the pilot. These districts – (Albany 1, Converse 1, Laramie 1, Lincoln 1, Park 6, Park 16, Sweetwater 2, Teton 1 and Weston 7) provide statewide representation and include both urban and rural communities.
“I applaud these nine districts and their communities for their commitment and willingness to engage in a pilot program that will help empower educators to implement more student-centered classrooms,” Governor Gordon said.“This paradigm shift could provide a unique opportunity for students, educators and parents to partner in the creation of a purposeful, engaging education experience that prepares students for the future. Launching these pilots will give us feedback from classrooms to keep innovating.”
The pilot will allow participating districts to engage in more student-centered learning design through four areas of focus: competency-based learning; flexible pathways; personalized learning; and student choice. Proposals from the grantee districts are diverse in their approaches and build upon areas of focus aligned with their communities needs and goals. The pilots will formally begin later this summer with site visits and a statewide kick-off in late September. In addition to the work occurring in these nine districts, statewide professional development opportunities supporting Student-Centered Learning practices will also be offered to all schools across the state.
“Elementary students have a real love of learning at this age. In our traditional school system these students are loved, guided, and directed in their learning. However, one negative by-product of this system is that students lose their ability to be creative as they learn ‘the way to learn.’”, said Shane Ogden, Superintendent of Park County School District No. 16. “We are trying to infuse creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, and communication into our elementary students curriculum. This pilot program would allow us to collaborate with other schools and policy makers to explore how providing student choice and the soft skills of learning in our school will cultivate the whole student into a lifelong learner and leader.”
“We have also done the initial learning around the Profile of the Graduate, and we are looking forward to aligning our curricular frameworks to the profile.” added Dr. Paige Fenton Hughes, Superintendent of Converse County School District No. 1.