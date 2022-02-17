Police arrested a Wyoming school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in South Dakota on suspicion of driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol got a report that the bus wasn't keeping within its lane on U.S. 85 around 5 p.m. Wednesday, patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Thursday.

A trooper pulled the Laramie County School District No. 1 bus over near Hawk Springs, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Cheyenne, and arrested driver David Williams, according to Beck.

Williams was booked into the Goshen County jail but was no longer there Thursday morning, according to a person at the jail who said they couldn't provide more information.

It wasn't clear if Williams had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Information about Williams' case could not be provided remotely, according to a person who answered the phone at Goshen County Circuit Court.

School officials sent another driver to the bus and activity sponsors made sure the South High School and East High School students from Cheyenne remained safe and warm, Superintendent Margaret Crespo said in a statement Thursday.

School officials didn't immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday including whether the students went ahead to the unspecified activity in Spearfish, South Dakota, or returned home.

“We will be readdressing the importance of student safety with all of our transportation personnel,” Crespo said in the statement.

Statement from Dr. Margaret Crespo, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent:

Dear Laramie County School District 1 Community,

At Laramie County School District 1 student safety is our priority. In every instance, while we have students in our care and a situation occurs, we will act first to ensure our kids remain safe. After this occurs, we switch to communication mode.

Please know, we will never get ahead of social media in our efforts to get messages and information out to the public.

Last night’s incident is a prime example. Yesterday evening during an East High and South High activities trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, an LCSD1 bus driver was pulled over for a traffic stop.

As soon as administration was notified, we set to work on making sure that students were safe.

Activity sponsors ensured the students were warm and safe on the bus.

These sponsors began to contact parents.

During this time, students with cell phones were also in contact with their parents.

A substitute driver was immediately dispatched to the location.

Once we confirmed students were safe, we posted information on social media and sent out formal communication from the schools to parents and guardians.

Since this is a personnel issue, we cannot comment regarding the nature of the traffic stop.

However, we will follow board policy as it pertains to this situation.

Additionally, we will be readdressing the importance of student safety with all of our transportation personnel.

Sincerely,

Dr. Margaret Crespo

Superintendent of Schools