Secretary of State Chuck Gray has issued the following statement regarding the FEC’s dismissal of a bogus complaint filed by Max Maxfield and printed by the Casper Star Tribune:
“The FEC’s dismissal of Max Maxfield’s false, bogus complaint against myself and my family is a complete and total victory for truth. The Star Tribune obtained this leaked false complaint and printed it without making any real attempt to evaluate the facts 2 weeks before the election. Not only did Maxfield collude with the radical leftwing media to fabricate a phony narrative targeting our campaign in a last-ditch effort to subvert the will of Wyoming voters, but they also went after my family. This is another case study of how the Left-wing Star Tribune and the insiders work together to stop an outsider like myself from being elected. With the FEC’s dismissal of Maxfield’s frivolous complaint, the Star Tribune has zero credibility left. I call upon the Star Tribune and Maxfield to apologize for their false statements.”