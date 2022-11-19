Senate President Dan Dockstader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill issued the following statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:

“On behalf of the Leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins who served his constituents in Senate District 29 since 2007, including as Senate President, Vice President, and Chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. We know he will do an outstanding job as the next Chief of Staff for Governor Mark Gordon in his second term.”

Further, Dockstader and Driskill announced the following committee changes to fill the vacancies upon Perkins’ departure:

• Sen. Dave Kinskey will replace Drew Perkins as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations

Committee;

• Sen. Tim Salazar will be appointed to the vacant seat on the Senate Appropriations

Committee;

• Sen. Larry Hicks will be appointed as Chairman of the Select Committee on Capital

Financing & Investments;

• Sen. Cheri Steinmetz will be appointed to the vacant seat on the Select Committee on

Capital Financing & Investments;

• Sen. Larry Hicks will replace Drew Perkins as a member of the Investment Funds

Committee.

These committee assignments are effective immediately.