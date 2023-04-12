The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board (WY SHRAB) is pleased to announce three upcoming workshops focused on the management and preservation of electronic and physical records to be held in May and June of 2023. The workshops are sponsored by the WY SHRAB with funds received from the National Historical Records and Publications Commission (NHPRC). Visit the WY SHRAB news and events web page, http://bit.ly/3zScCkd, to register for the workshops and for more details.
The Wyoming Chapter of ARMA spring seminar is the first of the three workshops to be held. This day-long workshop held on May 2nd is a hybrid event where participants can elect to attend virtually or in-person at LCCC in Cheyenne. This year's topic is "Each Information Management Professional Will Lead In The Future." Join in exploring the future of records management while also expanding your network of professionals in the field. Contact WY ARMA secretary, Carmen Clayton at 307-777-5586, ortreasurer, Barbara Thomasee at 307-777-4944, for additional information and registration.
On May 23rd and 25th, join us for the free virtual workshop, “A Tale of Two Archives: Digital Records Management in Oregon and Wyoming.” In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Wyoming State Archives digital archives program, Wyoming is collaborating with the Oregon State Archives to bring you a digital records management workshop for all skill levels. Presentations will be facilitated by staff from each archive with years of experience working for state governments with specialized knowledge in records management, digital preservation and access, and managing programs. Alejandra Robinson, WY SHRAB member and Public Relations Director and Archives Manager for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, will be a special guest speaker on May 23rd to discuss considerations for working with tribal nations’ records.
Lastly, the “Photographic and Audiovisual Materials Identification and Care” workshop led by John Waggener, university archivist and historian, will be held in-person at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center in Laramie on Thursday, June 22nd. This workshop will familiarize attendees with the many types of photographic and audiovisual formats there are – from daguerreotypes and tintypes, and from glass plate negatives to 20th century prints and negatives, from VHS to cassette tapes and much more. The workshop includes a hands-on demonstration of how to identify photographs, negatives, and audiovisual materials, and how to properly preserve and handle them.This workshop is free, but limited to 30 participants.
For more information about the board and events, please contact Sara Davis, WY SHRAB coordinator and State Archivist, at (307) 777-7826, or visit the SHRAB web site at http://bit.ly/3KkRnfu.
The Wyoming SHRAB promotes the identification, preservation and dissemination of the state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state, tribal and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records care in Wyoming. Grants are made available through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.