The Wyoming State Archives speaker series is hosting a special event on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. with author and professor Michael Amundson in Cheyenne.

Amundson will talk about his recently published book, “The Art and Life of Merritt Dana Houghton in the Northern Rockies, 1878-1919,” with an opportunity for attendees to engage in a Q&A session. This event will be held in-person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693.

This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly evening speaker series. Copies of his book will be available at the Wyoming State Museum Store or online at https://upcolorado.com/university-of-wyoming-press.

Amundson’s talk will explore Merritt Dana Houghton’s life from his beginnings as a school teacher and photographer into eventually dabbling into sketching scenery and local life. Although he was well-regarded as an educator, Houghton’s artistic skill gained him professional success. Today, he is well-known for bird’s eye sketches and drawings of areas he was living and traveling including Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, and Washington. Most of his subjects included fort and historic sites, ranches, mines, businesses and animals found in the landscapes he experienced. Some of Houghton’s original artwork can be found at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane, Washington, where Houghton lived the last years of his life.

Amundson is a professor of History at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where he teaches courses on the American West and Public History. He first became interested in Merritt Dana Houghton’s work in 1988 while rephotographing JE Stimson’s work across Wyoming. As a two-time alumni of the University of Wyoming, he is proud that his work was the first published book by the new University of Wyoming Press.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The Wyoming State Parks Presents series will occur every other month and feature speakers from a different historic site. The alternating months will be our traditional historical topics. Upcoming topics include Misty Moore sharing stories from Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site on July 13th and Evan Green discussing the legacy of Charles Allen Bristol on July 20th. To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.