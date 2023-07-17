The Wyoming State Archives speaker series is hosting a special event on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. with historian Evan Green. Green’s presentation, “The Life and Legacy of Charles A. Bristol,” will be held in-person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693. Virtual and in-person attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the presenter. This event is free and open to the public.

The presentation will explore Charles Allen Bristol’s life as a bicycle racer, soldier, businessman, and war casualty. Featured topics such as the Bristol family’s migration to Cheyenne, the bicycle craze of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Spanish American War, and the legacy of Daze in Cheyenne and Frontier Days. Artifacts and objects from the Wyoming State Museum collection relating to Charles Allen Bristol and affiliated topics will be on display during the presentation.

Green earned a BS degree in Agricultural Economics from Colorado State University and an MA in Counseling Psychology from the University of Northern Colorado. He was employed by the State of Wyoming for 31 years and then worked as a project manager for a consulting engineering firm in Cheyenne.

Currently, Green is the firearms historian at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne and a volunteer there since 2015. Based on his knowledge and experience, he was asked in 2018 to update and expand inventory information on the Museum’s collection of some 300 firearms. Under the supervision of Museum staff, he is guest curating a firearms exhibit scheduled for fall of 2023.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include Amelia Earhart in Wyoming presented by Dave Marcum on August 10, at the Wyoming State Museum classroom and special guest speaker Sam Mihara talking about his life at Heart Mountain during WWII on Friday, September 15, at the Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium. To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.