In honor of American Archives Month, Family History Month, and Electronic Records Day (10-10), the Wyoming State Archives is hosting a series of free virtual lunch-time talks and special evening speaker events throughout October.

Check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar for more information at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. You may also email wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information. All events are free and open to the public.

To kick off the special evening events, Sam Mihara will present “Memories of Heart Mountain,” on Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium. During this presentation, Mihara will share his personal account of the Japanese American imprisonment at Heart Mountain and its civil rights abuses during WWII.

This event is in partnership with the Laramie County Public Library with support from the Wyoming Humanities Council. Participants have the option to participate in-person or join us online by registering through our Eventbrite page, https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/wyoming-state-archives-speaker-series-834529.Those attending in-person should enter through the Wyoming State Capitol main entrance located at 200 W 24th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

The next evening event is titled "Tom Horn - 120 Years Later" and will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m.

Wyoming State Archives, in partnership with the Laramie County Public Library, will host a panel of three historians, D. Claudia Thompson, Larry Ball, and John Davis, to discuss Tom Horn and his legacy. This discussion will be moderated by historian Rick Ewig.

This event will be held at the Laramie County Public Library located at 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001. Participants are also welcome to join us online by registering through our Eventbrite page, https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/wyoming-state-archives-speaker-series-834529.

On Monday, October 30, Governor Dave Freudenthal will talk about his book, "Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty, The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.”

This event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Auditorium located in the extension of the Wyoming State Capitol Complex, 200 W 24th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming. Contact the Wyoming State Archives at wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information.

The three lunchtime talks will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. MT online on Tuesdays during the month of October. Join us as genealogist and processing archivist Robin Everett demonstrates how to find those, “Skeletons in the Closet: Genealogy Research in the State Archives” on Tuesday, October 3rd. Everett will tell stories and share tips on using the State Archives resources to uncover those skeletons in the closet and more about your family's history.

Join us on Thursday, October 10, for "Happy Electronic Records Day: Let's Talk Digital" with Cindy Brown and Dinah Miles. Cindy Brown, digital archivist for the Wyoming State Archives, and Dinah Miles, digital archivist for the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming, will discuss electronic records in honor of 1010. This event will be held virtually. Contact the Wyoming State Archives at wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information.

To wrap up the events, Jordan Meyerl will present "Something Strange in the Archives: Call the Roving Archivist" on October 31st. Unsure how to survey a new acquisition? Need advice on archival preservation or utilizing environmental controls? Who ya gonna call? The Roving Archivist Program! For this presentation,

Meyerl will share information about the Wyoming Roving Archivist Program’s (RAP) offerings and how they can benefit institutions. Email spcr.rovingarchivist@wyo.gov for further information.

The RAP is a program of the Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board with funding from the National Historical Public Records Commission. The Wyoming State Archives facilitates this program in partnership with the University of Wyoming's American Heritage Center.

Wyoming/American Archives Month, celebrated each October, celebrates the work of archives and archivists across the nation to collect, preserve, and provide access to our shared documentary history. Celebrated every October since 2001, Family History Month brings opportunities to improve your genealogy skills, find out about new resources, and meet others who share your passion for the past. Electronic Records Day, observed each October 10 as a nod to binary code (1010), is a day dedicated to creating awareness of the importance of electronic records and their management.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.

For more information, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at wyarchive@wyo.gov or call the WSA at 307-777-7826. The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.