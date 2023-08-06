The Wyoming State Archives speaker series will feature “Amelia Earhart in Wyoming” presented by independent researcher Dave Marcum on Thursday, August 10 at 7 pm.
This event will be held in-person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693. This event is free and open to the public.
Famous aviator Amelia Earhart made multiple trips to Wyoming in the 1920s and 1930s. She adored Wyoming so much that she wanted to make it her summer home and began to build a log cabin near the Kirwin area in the mid-1930s. This presentation will review the little known and forgotten aspects of Earhart’s many visits to the state. Virtual and in-person attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the presenter.
Marcum is retired from careers in the United States Air Force and 30 years as a political science instructor at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. Marcum’s extensive research has led to two articles published in the Annals of Wyoming on Wyoming’s aviation history and the happy task of sharing his findings with local audiences. He dedicates his writings and talks to Mel Duncan, flight engineer, historian, and former colleague of Marcum’s who died in 2007.
The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include special guest speaker Sam Mihara talking about his life at Heart Mountain during WWII on Friday, September 15 at the Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium and on Thursday, October 12 a panel of four Tom Horn experts will have discussion moderated by historian Rick Ewig at the Laramie County Public Library about the importance of this history to Wyoming and our collective history.
To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.
The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.