The Wyoming State Archives in collaboration with the Carbon County Museum hosts a presentation and Q&A session with Donna Pitcher Fischer and Christine Pitcher Ross on "Alvy Dixon: Arlington Trailblazer” to be held Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins.

A synchronous viewing party will be held in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

Published posthumously in 1922 by Goldie Pitcher, sisters Donna Pitcher Fischer and Christine Pitcher Ross will tell the story of Alvy Dixon through their mother’s research for the book, “Arlington: The Dixon Legacy.”

Alvy Dixon created one of the largest ranches in the western United States by the time of his death in 1944. This presentation will be told through the perspective of Goldier Pitcher and cover the time that Dixon arrived in Rock Creek in 1888 to the time he died and the lasting legacy he left behind.

Donna Pitcher Fischer was born in Cody, Wyoming at the end of World War II. Because her father worked for Marathon Oil Company’s Operations, she attended many Wyoming grade schools. She graduated from Cody High School and is an alumnus of the University of Wyoming. As a result of her Wyoming education, she became a language arts educator and later a Publisher’s Representative for over 20 years. She also is an audiologist. Her earliest memories are of Arlington since she was brought there shortly after birth and has been actively involved in the preservation of Arlington her entire life.

Although Christine Pitcher Ross has lived in several different states and traveled extensively abroad, she considers Wyoming her home. Ross was born in Laramie, graduated high school in Cody, and attended the University of Wyoming. She was a language arts teacher in Denver schools for 23 years. Today, Ross and her family continue the tradition of caretaking the property at Arlington and enjoying its beauty, lifestyle and heritage.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The Wyoming State Parks Presents series will occur every other month and feature speakers from a different historic site. The alternating months will be our traditional historical topics. Upcoming topics include Michael A. Amundson to discuss his new book, “The Art and Life of Merritt Dana Houghton in the Northern Rockies, 1878-1919,” on June 29th and Misty Moore to share anecdotes from Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site on July 13th. To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

