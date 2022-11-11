The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, November 16th. The Board will certify Wyoming’s 2022 General Election results. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Karl Allred (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

The State Canvassing Board will meet to review and examine precinct-by-precinct results and the winning candidates for statewide races, legislative races, judicial retention votes, and ballot issue votes. Election results and turnout information for the general are available through the Secretary of State’s Office at:

https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022GeneralResults.aspx

The Secretary of State’s Office works closely with Wyoming’s 23 County Clerks in overseeing and administering Wyoming’s elections. Each county’s election results are first canvassed by bipartisan county canvassing boards at public meetings before being submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office. For a complete list of Wyoming’s County Clerks and their contact information, visit:

https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/WYCountyClerks.pdf

Members of the public and the media are invited to watch a livestream of the meeting on YouTube at the following link: https://youtu.be/LXanUoXPATc

Wyoming State Canvasing Board Meeting

When: November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am

Where: 200 W. 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Capitol Complex Auditorium

Capitol Building Extension- North Wing