The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, August 24th. The Board will certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

Eight days after the primary election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and examine the following for statewide and legislative offices: precinct-by-precinct results; the presentation of any write-in candidates; and the winning candidates in each partisan primary. Election results and turnout information for the primary are available through the Secretary of State’s Office at:

https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022PrimaryResults.aspx

The Secretary of State’s Office works closely with Wyoming’s 23 County Clerks in overseeing and administering Wyoming’s elections. Each county’s election results are first canvassed by bipartisan county canvassing boards at public meetings before being submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office by Friday, August 19, 2022. For a complete list of Wyoming’s County Clerks and their contact information, visit: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/WYCountyClerks.pdf

Members of the public and the media are invited to watch a livestream of the meeting on YouTube at the following link: https://youtu.be/PsidFdf0pu8

Wyoming State Canvasing Board Meeting

When: August 24, 2022 at 10:00 am

Where: 200 W. 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Capitol Complex Auditorium

Capitol Building Extension- North Wing