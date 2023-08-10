The Wyoming State Fair, an event steeped in tradition and rich agricultural heritage, is gearing up for its 111th year, set to take place August 15-19, 2023.

This year, the fair is thrilled to welcome three families from opposite corners of the world who are embarking on a special journey to partake in this grand celebration of agriculture, western lifestyle, community, and entertainment.

Hailing from the countryside of England, the first family to make the long journey to Douglas, WY is a family filled with passion for agriculture.

John is an 81-year-old retired dairy farmer who has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Having dedicated 12 years to the English Milk Marketing Board he was instrumental in setting up a thriving dairy farming group with 12 farmers and 3000 cows in their county.

John will be accompanied by 3 other members of his family including his brother-in-law, a 73-year-old semi-retired farmer who now focuses on raising beef cattle and a small sheep flock.

Their unwavering love for the farming world has driven them to explore the wonders of the Wyoming State Fair.

Adding to the international camaraderie, a lively Australian family of five will also be in attendance at the Douglas event.

This vibrant family unit is eager to embrace the festivities and immerse themselves in the rich culture of the Wyoming State Fair.

Joining us from the Netherlands is a rodeo loving family looking forward to checking out the Wednesday and Thursday night performances of the PRCA rodeo.

The Wyoming State Fair has always been a celebration of agriculture, western lifestyle, community, and tradition.

With attendees from around the world converging in Douglas, it epitomizes the event's ability to unite individuals with a shared love for farming and rural life.

As these families journey from distant lands, their presence serves as a testament to the fair's appeal and significance.

"We are thrilled to welcome families from England and Australia to this year's Wyoming State Fair," said Courtny Conkle, General Manager of the Wyoming State Fair. "Their commitment to farming and agriculture mirrors the essence of our event, and we are honored that they have chosen to be a part of our cherished tradition. We look forward to providing them with an unforgettable experience that showcases the very best of Wyoming's agricultural heritage."

The 111th Wyoming State Fair will offer an array of attractions and events that celebrate the spirit of the American West.

From thrilling rodeo and motorsport performances to captivating live entertainment and a wide variety of exhibits, this iconic event promises something for everyone.