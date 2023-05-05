The month of May means it is time for Historic Preservation Month across the nation, which celebrates and promotes historic places to instill community pride, support heritage tourism, and demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.
Historic Preservation Month began as National Preservation Week in 1973, but in 2005 the National Trust extended the celebration to be a month-long for more opportunities to celebrate the diverse and unique heritage in our states.
On May 3, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation designating May as Historic Preservation Month in Wyoming. Throughout the month of May, there will be numerous events (both in-person and digital) that Wyoming residents can attend to learn more about historic resources. The Alliance for Historic Wyoming, a statewide historic preservation nonprofit organization, has put together a map and calendar of events including numerous walking tours, living history days, ribbon-cutting events, history hikes, and webinars. The list of events can be found here: https://www.historicwyoming.org/wypreservationmonth
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has numerous historic contexts available to download with information on ranching history, Wyoming military sites, Wyoming schools, National Historic Trails in Wyoming, and more. These free resources are found on the SHPO website: https://wyoshpo.wyo.gov/index.php/programs/planning-historic-contexts/thematic-contexts
Historic Preservation Month posters from 2008-2016 can be seen on the SHPO website and can be ordered with a small fee to cover mail charges. Instructions to order posters are on the SHPO Historic Preservation Month webpage: https://wyoshpo.wyo.gov/index.php/events-training/historic-preservation-month