Civic Season 2023 begins on June 17 with celebrations across the nation! This new summer tradition for learning and action is co-designed with Gen Z, the future inheritors of our democracy. Civic Season is a time to explore your story - and how it connects to U.S. history - through events, activities and resources from credible sources.

The Wyoming State Museum is hosting two non-partisan Civic Season kick off events on Saturday, June 17th. See you there!

Civic Season Festival

CIVIC SEASON FESTIVAL

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

3:00 - 6:00 PM

It takes YOUR story to tell the WHOLE story. Join the Wyoming State Museum along with more than a dozen local organizations for a summertime celebration of who we are as a nation, how we got here, and where we want to go next. On the main stage you’ll jam out to live music, laugh through an exuberant debate, and hear the stories of historic Wyomingites who inspire one young historian to be an active civic participant in our state.

Enjoy treats from local vendors, crafts, a photo booth, and activities to help you discover how your story gives you the power to shape the future. It’s about gathering friends, having some fun, and amplifying our stories, voices, and actions to create a Wyoming we’re all proud of.

Check Out the Lineup:

Main Stage

City Creek Band, 3:00 - 3:55 pm

Kylie the Historian, 3:55 - 4:15 pm

Sara Burlingame of Wyoming Equality v. Tyler Lindholm of Americans for Prosperity, 4:20 - 4:45 pm

Galactic Lemonz, 5:00 - 6:00 pm

Partners

Braver Angels

Wyoming Equality

Cheyenne League of Women Voters

Laramie County Library

Wyoming Humanities

Wyoming Historical Society

Lions Club

Kiwanis Cheyenne

Rotary Club

Wyoming ACLU

Junior Leadership of Laramie County Steering Committee

Cheyenne Daughters of the American Revolution

Wyoming Congressional Award Council

ENGAGE Wyoming

Food

Sprosty’s Frostys

Sponsored by Wyoming Humanities

Slice of History with Kylie McCormick

A SLICE OF HISTORY

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

7:00 - 8:30 PM

You might know that Wyoming is The Equality State, but do you know the history behind it? In 1869 Wyoming made history as the first U.S. territory to give women the right to vote. Fifty-one years later, the nation followed Wyoming’s lead.

Join us for a late night exploration of history with Kylie McCormick, an emerging historian who loves snooping into the past to uncover meaningful stories. Kylie was born and raised in Casper and graduated with a masters degree in History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2016. You'll grab some pizza and she'll tell you Wyoming’s suffrage story.

You can attend in-person at the museum or VIRTUALLY from home. Make sure you register to get your webinar link before the event begins.