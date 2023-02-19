The Wyoming State Museum’s monthly Family Day will be held on March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Women Making History” honors Women’s History month and provides an opportunity for Cheyenne families to celebrate the many women who contributed to our community and the world at large.

Partners from Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society, Wyoming State Archives, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Wyoming Equality, Laramie County Library, and Daughters of the American Revolution will all provide unique ways to explore and celebrate women’s history.

You can expect to “meet” famous women from history like Ameila Earhart and Patsy Jefferson, as they share stories about their lives, look up your own family histories, and even learn about influential women who helped shape the way our state’s outdoor spaces are used today.

Crafts and activities will feature women like Mary Shelley, the founder of Science Fiction, Sally Ride, the first American woman to go to space, and many more.

People of all ages are welcome to attend Wyoming State Museum Family Days. Register at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave, in Cheyenne.