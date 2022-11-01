The Wyoming State Museum’s 9th annual Día de los Muertos Family Day will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 10 am - 2 pm.

This event is one of four events being hosted collaboratively by the Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and Cheyenne Depot Museum to provide fun, educational opportunities for the community to discover the cultural traditions, folk art, and history of the Day of the Dead!

Families are invited to visit the Wyoming State Museum Join us on November 5 between 10 am and 2 pm to:

· Learn about and create delicious sugar skulls (or “Calaveras”);

· Create beautiful Papel Picado (or “pecked paper”) decorations;

· Watch dance performances from Los Angelitos Unidos y los Rayos del Sol at 10:30 and 11:30 am;

· Discover how the annual monarch butterfly migration creates an important connection between the living and the dead;

· Play Loteria to learn some Spanish words;

· See altars (or “Ofrendas”) set up by community members and students;

· And eat delicious foods from local vendors!

The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley will be providing transportation between the Wyoming State Museum and the Botanic Gardens on November 5 from 10:30 am - 1:00 pm, so families can easily enjoy both events. While riding the trolley, community member Carol Matteson Pascal will be discussing the history of Día de los Muertos and the meaning of items families placed on the ofrendas.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone!

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.