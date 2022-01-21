In honor of the Winter Olympics and Charles Darwin’s birthday, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting “Animal Olympics,” a Family Day on February 5.

Join them from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to learn about the biological adaptations that allow some of the world’s most impressive animal athletes to do incredible things.

This event for all ages will ask participants to put their own skills to the test against the capabilities of animals. Find out if you can sprint as fast as a cheetah, jump as high as a mountain lion, lift weights like an elephant, and more.

With games, activities, crafts, and up-close encounters with our museum collections, kids and families will learn about evolutionary adaptations of animals around the world. Families will also get to meet researchers from the UW Biodiversity Institute as well as local Special Olympics athletes!

In order to keep everyone safe, the museum will require timed registration to participate in this event. Families can find the registration link on the homepage of their website or they can use this link to go directly to the registration form. Register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, story time, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.