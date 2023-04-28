In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Wyoming State Museum will host a Family Day that celebrates and recognizes members of our military.
On Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy crafts, games, and educational opportunities that honor the people and histories of the US armed forces.
FE Warren Air Force Base will bring displays, equipment, and machinery from the Tactical Response Force, Convoy Response Force, Office of Special Investigations, and Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, while their Obstacle Course Team will be running a course for kids and families to run. The Wyoming National Guard Soldier and Family Support Center will also be on site, providing information and a fun activity for kids and families.
Participants will be able to make crafts, like a mini army helmet and a toilet paper tube eagle, and they’ll also get up close to items from the museum’s military collection. Sprosty’s Frostys, owned and operated by a Cheyenne military family, will be in the museum yard selling their famous popsicles.
Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.
This event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave, in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.