The Wyoming State Museum is now accepting registration for their Digital Skills for Seniors (Android Users) course.
Digital Skills for Seniors is a free, eight-week course that the museum hosts on a semi-annual basis. Space in the class is extremely limited; it is recommended that interested students sign up as soon as possible to reserve their place.
The eight-week course gradually introduces digitals skills that older adults can apply to their everyday lives. Focusing on Android smartphones and tablets, the course will help participants get comfortable accessing the internet, utilizing tools like the flashlight and magnifying glass, connecting with friends and family on social media, and more. Each class builds on the skills learned in the previous lesson and includes one-on-one assistance and practice. Participants can bring their own device from home or borrow a tablet from the museum for free.
The Spring Android course begins on March 28, 2023, and ends on May 17, 2023. Class meets on Tuesdays from 2:00-3:30 PM. It is highly recommended that students attend all eight classes, but instructors can help students get caught up if they miss a day.
To register for free, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 and leave a voice message including your name and phone number. Melisa will call back to register students on a first come first serve basis. Space in this class is extremely limited, so we encourage those who are interested to sign up as soon as possible.
Please note, there is no Apple course available at this time. Apple users can join our waitlist for the next round of classes by calling Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573.
This program is offered in collaboration with Wyoming Relay, a state program that offers no-cost services for people who have a hearing loss or speech disability to communicate with standard telephone users. Spectrum and AARP Wyoming have also been instrumental in supporting and developing the Digital Skills program.