NEW EXHIBIT: Bertabell's Dolls
We have a new pop-up exhibit in honor of Black History Month!
Stop by the museum to check out twelve handmade dolls created by Roberta Bell in 1968 to use in schools and other institutions. The dolls represent historical figures whose roles in shaping history were not celebrated in mainstream schools.
There’s Harriet Tubman, who led enslaved people to freedom on the underground railroad, Matthew Henson, who was part of the first expedition to the North Pole, and also Wyomingites like Barney Ford, who opened the first hotel in Cheyenne!
We’d like to thank our long-time volunteer, Ann Bell, who is sharing her grandmother’s dolls for the first time at the Museum.