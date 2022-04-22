New Exhibit Under Construction
Prehistoric Wyoming
Coming early 2023
Did you know Wyoming used to be under a shallow sea expanding from modern Mexico to Canada? Known as the Interior Seaway, this sea left behind bright red sandstone (‘red beds’) that can be seen surrounding Laramie, Casper, and Devil’s Tower. The seaway eventually receded when the infamous dinosaur-killing asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago.
Wyoming-specific stories, like the one above, will highlight the unique geological and paleontological history of our state in a brand-new Prehistoric Wyoming exhibit that will open in early 2023. The exhibit will focus on different themes, from geologic eras and processes to the practice of paleontology and, of course, dinosaurs. Designed to be fun and interesting to all ages, the new exhibit will be sprinkled with hands-on interactives that allow visitors to create their own dino, sift for fossils, create artwork, and more!