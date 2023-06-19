Nothing can tricera-top a Wyoming State Museum annual Dino Day! Look up at our “field of dinos” to see how tall (and small!) some of your favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, meet experts from Fossil Butte National Monument, and check out our brand new Prehistoric Wyoming Exhibit. Plus, make dino-themed crafts, and “say cheese” in the photo booth. The Flavor Station will be here providing refreshing summer treats, and you won't want to miss out on traditional jerk chicken from Jamaica one Stop Kitchen!
Family Days are generously sponsored by Scheels in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone!
Signing up for a time slot helps the museum prepare staff, volunteers, and materials for the event! Please plan to arrive at the museum any time during your 1-hour window. Once you're here, you can stay as long as you'd like! If you arrive a little early or late, that's ok! We'll always let you in