For the second year in a row, The Wyoming State Museum is hosting an after-hours party just for adults. Join the museum on Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 - 8:30 pm for “Jurassic Party,” a 21+ event all about dinosaurs. Celebrating the paleontologist inside of all of us, this event is designed to let adults feel like kids again while they explore Wyoming’s prehistoric past.

Partners from the University of Wyoming Geological Museum and the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Center will be sharing their expertise and providing upclose experiences with paleontology. Blue Raven Brewing will be serving up a specially crafted “Jurassic Juice” as well as two of their permanent brews. For those who want dinner, Mad Flavors food truck will be parked outside for the entire event. And Smile Doctors will be running our Smile Station, where attendees can take pictures to capture the fun of the evening.

Participants will be able to take a personality quiz to be sorted into a dino team, then participate in a wide variety of activities to earn points for their team. Trivia, art projects, mini field trips, and games will provide fun opportunities to socialize and learn amongst other dino-loving adults.

This event is sponsored by Blue Raven Brewing and Smile Doctors of Cheyenne. Thanks to their generous support, this party is free to all who attend, including two drink tickets per guest!

Registration is required and tickets are going fast. Visit facebook.com/WyomingStateMuseum to find the event page and register online. If you prefer to register over the phone, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573. The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.