The Wyoming State Museum is honored to host the “Pow Wow Dancers of the Wind River” exhibit.
This photography exhibit, facilitated by artist Jeb Schneck with support from the Wyoming Arts Council, highlights Indigenous Pow Wow dancers from Wyoming’s Wind River and regional Reservations. The dancers are photographed mid-movement and dramatically presented on a black background to focus on the visual drama of their stories.
Jeb’s “Dancer’s” project was provided critical assistance by Sharmaine Weed and Quinlin Stump of the Eastern Shoshone in making these photographs. In addition to the images, he also recorded audio with multiple dancers who shared their personal stories, connections, and meanings of the dances. These intimate recordings are included with the images on display.
In the words of Willow Abrahamson of the Shoshone-Bannock, Colville, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, and Kootenai tribes: “I hope that everyone who partakes of this display of indigenous culture looks at it through the eyes that we are still living our ancient ways, and we are a living culture. So, we will continue to live our ways, and we appreciate them for acknowledging us and who we are, and we thank them."
This exhibit will open at the Wyoming State Museum on Monday, June 5th, and be on display throughout 2023. All images are available for purchase.
The Wyoming State Museum is free to all visitors and open Monday–Saturday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm. It is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave, in Cheyenne. Please call 307-275-4018 for more information.