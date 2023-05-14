The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet May 18, from 9
a.m. to 1 p.m. via Google Meet.
The public is invited to attend via Google Meet at meet.google.com/xej-hdza-bkq or by phone at 1-470-241-5934 PIN: 372 492 490#.
During the meeting, the Commission will discuss the Concessionaire Transfer of the Hot Springs State Park TePee Pools aquatic facility, discuss fee modifications and hear a Wyoming State Museum Accession/Deaccession report.
The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office. The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.
Members of the Commission are: President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Vice- President Sue Peters, Riverton; Julie Greer, Sheridan; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Barbara Anne Greene, Basin; Leslie Stewart, Lusk; Ken McCann, Cheyenne; Angela Emery, Casper; and David Bassett, Evanston.