Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is pleased to announce the 12th consecutive year of its popular First Day Hikes on January 1, 2023.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.

“We are thrilled to take part in this nationwide initiative once again, inviting guests of all ages to experience the beauty of Wyoming’s state parks and the rich history of our historic sites,” said Laurel Thompson, Outreach Coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We hope our passion for the outdoors will inspire participants to take advantage of the many local treasures and outdoor recreational opportunities across the state throughout the upcoming year.”

These events will be held at 15 Wyoming State Park and Historic Site locations statewide. Hikes are free and open to the public; all day use fees will be waived on January 1 as part of this initiative.

This year, participants at each site will also have the chance to win a 2023 Annual Day Use Certificate and enter a statewide Grand Prize drawing for a Coleman Roadtrip® X-Cursion™ Grill for participating.

Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, ranging from 1 to 4 miles. Details about hiking locations, difficulty, length, and terrain are as follows:

· Bear River State Park - 1:00PM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain,

snow cover, 307-789-6547

· Boysen State Park - 10:00AM, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-876-2796

· Buffalo Bill State Park - 9:00AM, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-587-9227

· Curt Gowdy State Park - 10:30AM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-632-7946

· Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park - 10:00AM, meet at Platte River Shelter, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-577-5150

· Fort Bridger State Historic Site - 10:00AM, meet at Front Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-782-3842

· Fort Steele State Historic Site - 10:00AM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1 miles on easy terrain, 307-320-3013

· Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site - 1:00PM, meet at Main Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-684-7629

· Guernsey State Park - 10:00AM, meet at Museum, hike 2-4 mile(s) on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-836-2334

· Hot Springs State Park - 11:00AM, meet at Thermopolis Golf Course PL, hike 1-2 mile(s) on moderate terrain, 307-864-2176

· Keyhole State Park - 10:00AM, meet at Big Kahuna, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-756-3596

· Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site - 10:00AM, meet at Red Barn, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-469-2234

· Sinks Canyon State Park - 1:00PM, meet at Popo Agie Campground, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-6333

· South Pass City State Historic Site 1:00PM, meet at Dance Hall, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-3684

· Trail End State Historic Site - 10:00AM, meet East Side of Kendrick Mansion, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-674-4589

Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Hot drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

To learn more about First Day Hike events in your area, please find individual sites on Facebook and/or visit wyoparks.org.