As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming which honors military veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived on June 14, for military veterans.  

All veterans with proof of their veteran status can enter any Wyoming State Park and/or Historic Site free of charge. This applies to day-use fees only.   All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid. 

Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as a person who served in active military, naval, or air service and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.

Also, disabled veterans are reminded about the State Parks Lifetime Veteran's Permits!  These passes are good for free day-use and camping for life for any Wyoming resident veteran who has a 50% or more service-connected disability.

For more information, call 307-777-6323 or visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.

