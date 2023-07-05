Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Gold Medal Award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon exceptional park systems across the nation that demonstrate excellence in providing outstanding recreational experiences and maintaining high standards of park management and innovation.

The NRPA Gold Medal Award is considered the highest honor in the field of park and recreation management. It acknowledges agencies that have achieved excellence in a variety of criteria, including park planning, resource management, public engagement, programming, and sustainability. Wyoming State Parks' recognition as a finalist reaffirms the dedication and hard work invested by the entire team in preserving and enhancing the state's natural treasures.

Dave Glenn, Acting Director of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources, expressed his gratitude for the nomination, saying, "Being named a finalist for the NRPA Gold Medal Award is a tremendous honor for Wyoming State Parks. We are proud of our commitment to providing exceptional outdoor recreational opportunities and conserving our state's breathtaking landscapes. This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our staff and partners who strive every day to make our parks extraordinary."

Wyoming State Parks boasts a diverse range of outdoor spaces that offer visitors a wide array of recreational activities, including camping, hiking, fishing, wildlife observation, and more. From the rugged beauty of Curt Gowdy State Park to the tranquil serenity of Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site, Wyoming is home to iconic landscapes that attract millions of visitors each year. The NRPA Gold Medal Award nomination highlights the state's success in preserving these treasures while providing unparalleled experiences to park visitors.

State Parks Deputy Director, Nick Neylon, also expressed his excitement about the nomination, stating, "Wyoming's State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails are a source of immense pride for our state. They showcase the natural, cultural and historical wonders that make Wyoming unique and draw visitors from around the world. Being recognized as a finalist for the NRPA Gold Medal Award reflects the commitment of Wyoming State Parks. We’re competing against the State Park systems of Texas, Ohio, and Missouri, all significantly larger systems with much bigger budgets and many more staff. Our inclusion as a finalist among these giants reflects how we do more with less and continue to provide excellent customer experiences."

The winner of the NRPA Gold Medal Award will be announced at the NRPA Annual Conference in Dallas this October.