As the Fourth of July approaches, Wyoming State Parks reminds boaters to have a safe and sober boating experience while on the water.
Boating under the influence, or BUI, is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Don’t let a bad decision turn a fun time at the lake or reservoir into a tragedy.
“The Fourth of July has unfortunately become known for drinking, boating and deadly incidents,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, a nonprofit dedicated to helping create a safe boating experience for all boaters and the lead organization of the Safe Boating Campaign.
The side effects of alcohol or drug use, such as impaired judgment, reduced balance and poor coordination, are magnified while boating, due to environmental conditions from the sun, wind and boat motion. Impaired boaters can easily fall overboard, swim near the propeller, lean over the side, or stand up in small boats causing the boat to capsize.
Boaters should also check that all equipment is present and working, wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket, use an engine cut-off switch, watch the weather and follow all navigation rules.
Most Wyoming State Parks docks and ramps are open and operational. Please be patient with other boaters when launching and ensure that a required invasive species inspection has been completed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
By following the recommendations listed above, a safe and fun holiday can be experienced by everyone on the lake this weekend.