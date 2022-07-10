From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor recreationalists to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity. Help us collect plant, fungi, and animal information during the weekend of July 15-17. Information gathered at the BioBlitz will help scientists better understand how your state park or historic site acts as a vital habitat for a variety of species.
The BioBlitz is an opportunity for the public to team up with park personnel to search for and document as many plants and animals as they can while submitting their findings on the iNaturalist app. Participants of all ages and interests are welcome. No experience needed, only a willingness to learn and have fun. All ages are welcome. Dress appropriately for being active outdoors and bring plenty of water and a snack. Note: no plants or animals will be harmed, just photographed.
Participating sites include Bear River State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park, Curt Gowdy State Park, Keyhole State Park, Seminoe State Park, Sinks Canyon State Park, and Medicine Lodge. For additional information on Bioblitz in the Park, please visit your State Park’s or Historic Site’s Facebook page.
Site
Date
Time
Where to meet
Title of activity
Contact Person
Day use fee:
Buffalo Bill
16th
10:00 AM
Front office
Nature Walk
Jared Brinkeroff
Medicine Lodge
16th
10:00AM
In front of red cliffs
Nature Walk
Heather Jolley
No
Curt Gowdy
16th
10:00 AM
Visitor Center
Intro to BioBlitz and Nature Hike
Laura Dale/Renee Slider
Yes
Sinks Canyon
15th
8:30 p.m.
Visitor Center
Moths & Night time adaptations
Angelina Stancampiano
No
Seminoe
16th
4:00
Front office, N Red Hills
Herping Carbon County
AMS/Derek Bateman
Yes
Bear River
17th
11:00 a.m.
BRSP Pavilion
Family Naturalist Walk
Angelina Stancampiano
No
Keyhole
16th
10:00 a.m.
Front Office
Nature Walk
Linley Mayer
Yes