From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor recreationalists to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity. Help us collect plant, fungi, and animal information during the weekend of July 15-17. Information gathered at the BioBlitz will help scientists better understand how your state park or historic site acts as a vital habitat for a variety of species.

 

The BioBlitz is an opportunity for the public to team up with park personnel to search for and document as many plants and animals as they can while submitting their findings on the iNaturalist app. Participants of all ages and interests are welcome. No experience needed, only a willingness to learn and have fun. All ages are welcome. Dress appropriately for being active outdoors and bring plenty of water and a snack. Note: no plants or animals will be harmed, just photographed. 

 

Participating sites include Bear River State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park, Curt Gowdy State Park, Keyhole State Park, Seminoe State Park, Sinks Canyon State Park, and Medicine Lodge. For additional information on Bioblitz in the Park, please visit your State Park’s or Historic Site’s Facebook page.

 

 

Site

Date

Time

Where to meet

Title of activity

Contact Person

Day use fee:

Buffalo Bill

16th

10:00 AM

Front office

Nature Walk

Jared Brinkeroff

 

Medicine Lodge

16th

10:00AM

In front of red cliffs

Nature Walk

Heather Jolley

No

Curt Gowdy

16th

10:00 AM

Visitor Center

Intro to BioBlitz and Nature Hike

Laura Dale/Renee Slider

Yes

Sinks Canyon

15th

8:30 p.m.

Visitor Center

Moths & Night time adaptations

Angelina Stancampiano

No

Seminoe

16th

4:00

Front office, N Red Hills

Herping Carbon County

AMS/Derek Bateman

Yes

Bear River

17th

11:00 a.m.

BRSP Pavilion

Family Naturalist Walk

Angelina Stancampiano

No

Keyhole

16th

10:00 a.m.

Front Office

Nature Walk

Linley Mayer

Yes

