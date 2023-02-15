The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order of public censure to Cheyenne attorney Casandra A. Craven.

The public censure stemmed from Craven’s lack of diligence in representing a client (Rule 1.3) and revealing harmful confidential information relating to the representation of client in a motion to the Court requesting permission to withdraw from the case (Rule 1.6 and 1.16(d)).

Craven represented Complainant in a criminal action and was hired to file for divorce on behalf of the client.

Craven delayed filing a divorce action for several months despite client’s repeated requests regarding the status of the case and inquiring as to whether her husband had been served with the divorce papers.

Approximately nine months later, the divorce action had not been filed and client informed Craven that she was terminating Craven’s representation in all actions.

Upon termination, Craven filed a motion to withdraw from the criminal case.

The Motion revealed a significant amount of confidential and harmful information that was neither required nor necessary for the withdrawal.

Following commencement of a disciplinary investigation by the Office of Bar Counsel, Craven admitted that the failure to file the divorce complaint violated Rule 1.3 (diligence).

Craven further admitted that the information stated in the Motion to Withdraw was confidential information related to the representation of the client which was harmful or potentially harmful to the client; as such, she violated Rules 1.6 and 1.16(d).

Craven voluntarily and without request from the Office of Bar Counsel refunded all fees paid by the client.

In determining that a public censure is the appropriate sanction for Craven’s violations, the Court gave due consideration to several mitigating factors present in the case, including the absence of a prior disciplinary record, absence of a dishonest or selfish motive, timely good faith effort to make restitution or to rectify consequences of misconduct, full and free disclosure to the disciplinary board, cooperative attitude toward proceedings, and remorse.

In approving the stipulation of Craven and Deputy Bar Counsel for a public censure as the appropriate sanction for Craven’s misconduct, the Court ordered Craven to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.