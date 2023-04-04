The Wyoming Supreme Court today issued an order of disbarment of former Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne G. Manlove effective May 5, 2023.
The order of disbarment followed an eight-day hearing before a hearing panel of the Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR) held in February 2022.
In its 71-page opinion, the Court agreed with the hearing panel’s findings that in a variety of matters, Manlove violated her duties of competence and diligence.
Manlove also made misrepresentations to courts and to disciplinary counsel and failed to comply with court rules and directives. In numerous instances, Manlove engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
In finding that Manlove’s conduct warranted disbarment, the Court identified how Manlove’s conduct negatively impacted the public’s perception of the criminal justice system when she placed blame on law enforcement for her own shortcomings and endeavored to circumvent public knowledge of her failures through false statements to the public and to disciplinary counsel. Similarly, Manlove’s failure to accept responsibility for her office’s errors and her false statements placing blame on the courts reflected negatively on the judicial branch and conceivably engendered disrespect and a lack of public confidence in the Laramie County Circuit Court. In addition, Manlove’s mass dismissal of hundreds of cases based on her mismanagement of the caseload and services of her office constituted conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. The Court held Manlove’s actions were “a complete refusal to perform the duties imposed on her as the District Attorney.” Manlove was ordered to pay costs and administrative fees in the amount of $32,410.21 to the Wyoming State Bar on or before June 1, 2023.