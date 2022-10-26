The Wyoming Supreme Court today issued an order suspending Cheyenne attorney Cody M. Jerabek from the practice of law for three years, effective November 1, 2022.

The order of suspension stemmed from Jerabek’s conduct in a litigation matter in which he represented a client who was sued following a fire at the client’s place of business that resulted in damage to an adjoining business.

Jerabek failed to maintain communication with his client and with the client’s insurer and missed several deadlines in the case, including deadlines to file responses to two critical motions.

Jerabek misled the insurance company regarding case developments and failed to communicate settlement offers to the client and the insurer.

Jerabek was eventually terminated and replacement counsel was hired, who shortly got the case settled.

Jerabek admitted that he violated several rules of professional conduct, including rules requiring diligence, communication with the client, candor to the court and truthfulness in statements to others.

Jerabek agreed to the three-year suspension, which was presented to a review panel of the Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

In consideration of a number of aggravating and mitigating factors, including Jerabek’s sustained and successful efforts at recovery from alcohol use disorder and other psychological problems, the review panel approved the stipulated, three-year suspension and submitted a report and recommendation to that effect to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

In adopting the review panel’s recommendation, the Court ordered Jerabek to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued a concurrent order suspending Jerabek from the practice of law for eighteen months effective November 1, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Jerabek’s conduct in entering into a consensual sexual relationship with a client; failing to withdraw from the client’s representation promptly upon entering into the sexual relationship; and advising the client to conceal evidence of the relationship.

Jerabek agreed to the suspension, which was presented to a review panel of the Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility. In consideration of a number of aggravating and mitigating factors, including Jerabek’s sustained and successful efforts at recovery from alcohol use disorder and other psychological problems, the review panel approved the stipulated, eighteen-month suspension and submitted a report and recommendation to that effect to the Wyoming Supreme Court. In adopting the review panel’s recommendation, the Court ordered Jerabek to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.

Order of Suspension