The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site welcomes everyone to the 13th annual Pumpkin Walk!

The family fun begins on October 8, from Noon – 4 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Come and enjoy games, prizes, treats, and food vendors.

Gather your family and friends for an afternoon filled with fall fun. Activities include the straw maze, a pumpkin patch, a trunk or treat, the rock monster, and much more!

Discounted admission to the site is only $4 per adult, and children are free! Ticket fees directly support this annual event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association, Smile Doctors, C&A Pet and Livestock Supply, Laramie Connections, and Ridley’s Family Market - Laramie.

Follow us on Facebook for the latest information or contact Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site 307-745-6161, www.wyomingterritorialprison.com.

The Wyoming Territorial Prison is located at 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie, WY.