Wyoming takes the top spot for the most relaxed area in the U.S Google Trends data was used to discover which areas had the lowest interest for searches like ‘sleep apnea’ and ‘insomnia’

Oklahoma is revealed to be the least relaxed area in the U.S

New research has revealed that Wyoming takes the crown as the most relaxed area in the US.

Being relaxed plays a major part in helping you to fall asleep – it reduces the release of the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, thus calming your body and mind to prepare for bedtime.

Experts at Hush. analyzed Google Trends to discover the level of interest in each US area for various search terms including ‘sleep anxiety’, ‘why can’t I sleep’, and ‘sleep remedies’ to determine which ones had the lowest interest overall.

Area Average Score Wyoming 23.78 Alaska 34.00 Montana 34.00 Delaware 35.22 North Dakota 35.67 South Dakota 35.67 Washington, D.C 38.56 Maine 40.22 Vermont 44.44 New Hampshire 44.56

Earning the title for the most relaxed area in the U.S is Wyoming, with an average score of 23.22. The area has the lowest level of interest for ‘insomnia’ compared with all other US states, so it’s clear that many citizens do not struggle to drift off when their head hits their pillow at night.

In joint second place is Alaska and Montana taking an average score of 34. Both of these states have no interest for ‘sleep remedies’, suggesting that they have no problem falling into a relaxed state before bedtime.

Taking home a bronze medal is Delaware with an average score of 35.22, which has no interest for a handful of terms such as ‘how to sleep better’ and ‘why can’t I sleep’.

The Dakota territory has made it to the top 10, with both North Dakota and South Dakota joining fourth with a score of 35.67. The two states don’t only share territory, but they also have no interest in ‘white noise machine’ which is typically used for its ability to induce sleep.

Washington D.C places fifth on the list of the most relaxed areas with an average score of 38.56 – the area received one of the lowest interest scores for ‘sleep apnea’, a disorder which has become one of the largest health problems in the U.S.

In sixth place is Maine, taking an average score of 40.22. With one of the lowest level of interest scores out of all of the areas for ‘insomnia’, citizens of the state can wind down at bed time and fall into a deep sleep, like Wyoming.

Following behind Maine is its neighbor Vermont in seventh place with an average score of 44.44. With no interest for ‘sleep remedies’, residents of the state appear to sleep just fine without investing in any bedroom additions.

Last but not least is New Hampshire taking the tenth spot and earning a score of 44.56. Like Delaware, it has been revealed that the state had no interest in ‘how to sleep better’ and ‘why can’t I sleep’.

On the opposite end of the scale, Oklahoma is the least relaxed area in the U.S with a score of 71 and the highest level of interest in ‘sleep remedies’.

A spokesperson from Hush. has commented: “There are plenty of things that can prevent people from feeling relaxed at night, for example poor sleep hygiene, work-related stress, and even medical conditions. So, many people who struggle to feel relaxed will be searching for things to help them wind down and hopefully improve their sleeping pattern. However, what’s interesting to see here is that many of these top 10 areas offer incredible natural scenery including Wyoming’s stunning mountains and Maine’s tranquil lakes. Perhaps the peaceful landscapes are one of the factors that can contribute to winding down and achieving a good night’s sleep.”