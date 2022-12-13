Winners recognized for their significant contributions to addressing Wyoming’s weed and pest issues

During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), four people were given awards for dedicating themselves to WWPC’s mission. These individuals helped to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the State of Wyoming.

“The members and friends of WWPC work hard to keep the people of Wyoming happy through weed and pest management,” said Donley Darnell, President of WWPC. “We are more than thrilled to acknowledge the achievements of these hardworking individuals. We look forward to seeing what they’ll do next to keep our state wild and beautiful.”

The Guy Haggard Award was given to Claire Volk of Novus Ag. This award is given to an individual who has provided motivation, friendship, loyalty, camaraderie, and support to the WWPC and its people.

The Harold P. Alley Award is given to an individual who has provided support, leadership, motivation, and education toward the advancing and pest control programs in Wyoming. WWPC was excited to offer this award to Dr. Dan Tekeila of the United States Forest Service (USFS) Region 2, previously the Extension Weed Specialist at the University of Wyoming.

The Everett Johnson Award was presented to Lindsay Wheat, the district supervisor of Albany County Weed and Pest Control. This award is given to recognize the service of a district employee who has demonstrated outstanding weed and pest management practices in a Wyoming Weed & Pest Control District.

And lastly, the Archie Lauer award was given to Dennis Hanson of the Laramie County Weed and Pest Control District. This award is presented to an outstanding individual who has been a Weed & Pest board member and made significant contributions to the board and its success.

For information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.