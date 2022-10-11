Working Together to Help Save Native Plant Communities in Wyoming

For over a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western United States. The invasive weed poses many threats; the most concerning is that it fuels wildfires. And unfortunately, Wyoming is not immune to the weed’s spread.

According to the Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems (IMAGINE), cheatgrass impacts all 23 counties in Wyoming. There are an estimated 20 million acres with more than 10 percent of annual grasses, including cheatgrass. That’s about 2 million acres of only annual grass in the state.

Invasive annual grasses, such as cheatgrass, are detrimental to native plants and wildlife. Cheatgrass provides fine dry fuels that increase fire frequency and severity. It also decreases forage quantity and quality for livestock and wildlife, alters habitat, changes soil health, and decreases biodiversity.

Jaycie Arndt, a coordinator for IMAGINE, grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and came to dislike cheatgrass and other invasive plants. That’s why she’s dedicated to helping manage invasive weeds and annual grasses.

“I’ve seen the detrimental effects that invasive species have on our landscapes, our economy, and our wellbeing overall,” Arndt said. “We have to manage annual grasses, not only to improve our rangelands but also to prevent further degradation or complete loss of function of our landscapes.”

To combat the growing problem, IMAGINE was created in 2020 to foster a collaborative, statewide approach to managing annual grasses in the Cowboy State. The organization partners with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), among others, to research the best treatment options for controlling annual grasses.

“Managing annual grasses is vital to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful,” said Larry Smith, president of WWPC. “And doing so requires collaboration across the state. That’s why the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council supports IMAGINE and its mission.”

The public can help defend against invasive weeds by implementing PlayCleanGo in their adventures. Make sure to clean equipment, shoes, clothes, and vehicles before leaving an area with annual grasses.

IMAGINE also hosts workshops and summits geared towards public education. To learn more about IMAGINE and upcoming events, visit wyagresearch.org/imagine/.

For information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org

About the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is comprised of 23 Weed and Pest Districts in the state of Wyoming. The Council works closely with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the University of Wyoming to keep current with the latest technology and research available in the ongoing management of noxious weeds and pests. The overall mission is to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the state.

About IMAGINE

The Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems (IMAGINE) is centered at the University of Wyoming and provides science driven solutions for a landscape scale challenge. Building upon existing world-class partnerships and the research, outreach, and teaching foundation at the University of Wyoming, IMAGINE offers a new model of engaged research and outreach to make a lasting difference against expanding infestations of annual grasses in Wyoming while integrating the socioeconomic drivers necessary for success.