Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.

“Summer is a fun time in Wyoming, and we want it to stay that way,” said Larry Smith, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council president. “That’s why we’re asking everyone to get involved in reducing invasive species while exploring our great state.”

With the warm weather, weeds like to grow and spread as far as possible. These noxious weeds can take over areas of native wildlife and make it hard for anyone to recreate due to pesky thorns or allergies. The spread happens even quicker with more and more people exploring the beautiful habitats of Wyoming. That’s why protecting the wild places everyone loves is essential.

Here are six easy ways tourists, recreationists and adventure seekers can keep Wyoming wild and beautiful:

Clean footwear, clothes, packs, and pets before and after exploring or hunting



Clean horses’ hooves and feed them certified weed-free hay before your adventure



Clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and angling gear



Clean trailers and recreational vehicles to remove mud, plants, and hidden pests before traveling



Buy certified heat-treated firewood where you plan to burn it or gather it on-site when permitted



Learn about invasive species in your area and report them if found

It’s important to remain vigilant when it comes to fighting invasive species. To learn about invasive species and how to avoid the spread, visit wyoweed.org.